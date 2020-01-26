Orange County Rotary Club President Strives For Free Dental Care For Veterans

A president of the Orange County Rotary Club asks dentists and other Rotary Clubs across the country to help veterans get free dental care.

Michael Joseph admitted that his teeth were at the bottom of his to-do list.

The United States Marine Corps veteran was not eligible for dental insurance. If he saw a dentist, it was out of his pocket.

“This ends up being often overlooked because you don’t have the funds, especially to be a student,” said Joseph.

Joseph was not alone.

Periodontist Joan Otomo-Corgel treated veterinarians at the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She said the veterans did not get dental coverage until six months after their service ended.

“But after that moment, you are no longer under the umbrella of dental care in the VA system,” said Otomo-Corgel.

Helping Joseph and other veterinarians in need is Steve Bender with his Smiles in a Box program.

“All of the veterans who have tried the program have loved it,” said Bender.

Bender, president of the Newport Beach Rotary Club, is calling on other Rotary Clubs to recruit dentists from their communities to volunteer for 20 hours in 2020.

“Any rotary club in the country can adopt or recruit a dentist to provide free services to 10 veterans,” said Bender.

The goal is a Livfresh exam, cleanup, follow-up and freeze for 2,000 veterans. Otomo-Corgel said the gel can help Joseph and other veterinarians solve their painful dental problems.

Livfresh donated $ 200,000 in gel to the Smiles in a Box program.

“Wonderful, just someone with an organization that really cares, because your teeth, you know, once they suffer, it’s very difficult to be a functional person,” said Joseph.

The engagement of dentists interested in volunteering in this program is six months.

