[orange-county-terrific-park-in-irvine-pays-tribute-to-kobe-bryant,-other-helicopter-crash-victims]

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) — Tributes to Kobe Bryant and other victim’s of past month’s helicopter crash continue on to pour into Southern California.

A significant balloon was seen floating higher than the Orange County Terrific Park in Irvine final week. The balloon is wrapped in the logo of Bryant’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Academy.

The tribute went up on Valentine’s Working day.

It features the uniform figures of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and her Mamba teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.

The symbol also contains the initials CM, which stands for Christina Mauser. She was a person of the team’s coaches.