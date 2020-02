ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C., – Orangeburg County deputies need your support to get extra data on an unsolved shooting demise from 2018.

Authorities say 50 calendar year old, Darrell Bennett, was shot and killed while driving down the highway on December 16th.

Officials say someone fired a shot into the back again of his truck on Aged 6 Freeway close to it is junction with the county line street.

If you know anything, be sure to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-Crime S-C.