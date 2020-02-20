[Orangeburg Sheriff’s warn of social media rip-off applying your pals as bait]

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) –The Orangeburg county Sheriff’s Business office is inquiring men and women to be on the glance out for a rip-off they say is circulating on social media trying to scam you employing your personal buddies.

In accordance to authorities they commenced seeing the fraud first on Fb where by a sufferer described looking at a good friend in a online video posted on their web page. In the recorded video, there buddy tells them they just been given $5 thousand bucks and that you can get in on the offer if you mail a nominal cost. In this unique incident officers say they were being explained to to ship extra than $2 hundred dollars to anyone going by the identify of “Pam Drain.

But here’s the kicker, officers say after you send out your funds, the scammer necessitates you to make a video clip and publish it on the web, telling another person you know that you have by now gained your cash and how they can get in on the terrific offer. Then and only then, will you be able to get the $5 thousand smackers.

Authorities say the only dilemma is there is no terrific offer, and after you deliver your money there is no further exchange. Deputies are striving to get in front of the rip-off they simply call “extremely deceiving” by preying on your vulnerability by applying your mates as bait.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says,“Do not drop for this in spite of the actuality you know the man or woman in the movie,” Ravenell urged. “This is a rip-off of the worst kind. No one particular presents absent absolutely free money. Preserve yours and simply call us.”

If you have acquired a identical concept or online video on social media, you are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, your neighborhood law enforcement company or Crimestoppers at one-888-Criminal offense-SC instantly.

