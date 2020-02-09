Orangutan saves Indonesian news for man wading in snake water

The natural world surprises us time and time again, and this moving encounter between an orangutan and a man in Borneo has melted hearts around the world.

Amateur photographer Anil Prabhakar captured the fleeting moment when one of the endangered monkeys on the Indonesian island reached out to help a man out of the water infested with snakes.

Prabhakar was on a safari with friends in a Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation conservation forest when he witnessed the scene.

The moment was captured on camera @anil_t_prabhakar (Instagram)

“There was a report of snakes in the area, so the keeper came over and cleared snakes,” he told CNN.

“I saw an orangutan get very close to him and just offered his hand.”

Prabhakar said it was difficult for the guard to move in the muddy, flowing water.

It seemed like the orangutan was saying, “May I help you?” to the man, he said.

“I really couldn’t click,” he said.

“I never expected anything like that. I just held onto this moment. It was really emotional.”

Venomous snakes are predators of the Borneo orangutans, which are threatened by forest fires, habitat loss and hunting.

“You could say snakes are their biggest enemy,” said Prabhakar, a geologist from Kerala in India.

The guard then moved away from the monkey and got out of the water.

The orangutan came to the man in the muddy, flowing water. (Supplied)

When Prabhakar asked why he had moved away, he said: “They are completely wild, we do not know how they will react.”

Prabhakar said the entire encounter lasted only three or four minutes.

“I am so happy that this moment happened to me,” he said. His current photo has been liked 15,000 times on Instagram.

The orangutan is Asia’s only ape and, according to the BOS Foundation, occurs mainly in Borneo and Sumatra in Indonesia. The remaining 10 percent come from Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia.

The orangutan population has been estimated to have decreased by more than 80 percent in the last three generations.

The monkeys are brought to the protective forest if they are injured, threatened by hunters or threatened with the destruction of their habitats.

Once they are healthy, they return to the wild.

According to BOS, they also reproduce very slowly.

A female will only give birth in the wild every six to eight years.