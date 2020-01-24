Ordered a lockdown at Naval Station Great Lakes

A lockdown was ordered on Friday morning at Naval Station Great Lakes in the northern suburbs after a car crashed through a front door.

The naval station advised staff to seek cover in the nearest building because officials are “looking for a gate runner,” according to a Facebook post from the naval station posted at 7:20 am. All gates are closed.

A car crashed through the front door of the station and the authorities were looking for a suspect, said Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County office.

“There is no known threat to anyone outside the base and they have not asked for help from us,” Covelli added.

Great Lakes officials and naval officers did not respond immediately to requests for further details.

This is a story in development. Come back for updates.

LOCKING FOR NAVSTA GREAT LAKES

PERFORM, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL STAFF, LOCKED. TAKE COVER IN THE NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. WAIT FOR INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED.

We are looking for a gate runner.

Posted by Naval Station Great Lakes on Friday 24 January 2020