Organ Players Cease ‘Stop Peanut Baby’ in Campania After Kobe Bryant’s Death

The Planters snack brand has decided to suspend its Super Bowl LIV advertising campaign following the helicopter that claimed the lives of nine passengers, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The campaign focuses on the death of Mr Peanut, the cultivator’s mascot. Last week, the peanut brand killed their long-standing mascot through a dramatic television ad. The video shows Mr Peanut, along with actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, held in a branch after the Nutmobile started off a cliff. As the branch began to break, one of the three passengers had to leave. Mr Peanut then sacrificed himself and fell over his car which later burst into flames. The vegetable’s official Twitter account was later tweeted about the incident.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at 104. In his utter selflessness, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp

– Mr Peanut’s estate (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

AdAge first reported the news of the campaign halt. The planters posted a statement:

“We are saddened by the weekend news and the Planters have stopped all campaign activities, including payment methods, and will evaluate the next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those affected by this tragedy.”

Planters has currently stopped all paid ads set for social media channels such as Twitter and YouTube, but it is unknown how it will go about their already paid advertising for Super Bowl LIV. The ad is going to “air Mr Peanut’s funeral so people can mourn the loss of their favorite vegetable together” and will air in the third quarter of the game.

Why does he do it in the first place?

You, I, and many others may be asking the same question: why? Why did the growers choose to follow this path?

Mike Pierantozzi, team creative director at the VaynerMedia media agency that runs the Planters campaign, spoke with CNBC about why they killed the 104-year-old mascot. He mentioned how he and the organization were talking about how people react when fantastic characters pass by, such as Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame (Spoiler Alert), calling it a weird phenomenon. They then began to wonder how people would react to Mr Peanut’s passing.

“We did the unthinkable,” Pierantozzi said. “We created a program and an idea where Mr. Peanut dies and dies especially by sacrificing himself for his friends, who has always been a doctrine of who he is and what he does – he always puts the former.”

If you ask me, the whole idea is weird, especially based on the death of fantastic characters and celebrities. But I am very happy that it is stopped after this terrible tragedy. We just have to wait and see what the whole campaign is on Sunday.