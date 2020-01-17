Organizations in New England are closing TCI

New England organizations slammed the Transport Climate Initiative in Boston on Friday and claimed it was “undemocratic” and “regressive” for commuters across the region.

“Creating a non-selected bureaucracy to collect a gas and diesel tax will not be a good deal for anyone,” said Rob Roper of the Ethan Allen Institute. “It is a very inefficient way to collect income and it is a very undemocratic way to collect income, but if it went ahead, this plan would be particularly bad for rural states such as Vermont.”

Roper was a representative of six groups from all over New England in Boston on Friday and expressed concern about how their states could be adversely affected if the Transportation Climate Initiative were implemented. The regional agreement would increase gas prices by up to 17 cents in the first year to reduce CO2 emissions, but it remains unclear how high those costs could rise in subsequent years.

Government Charlie Baker is the main advocate of TCI and the controversial fuel costs in the region. Roper noted that Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has been opposed to any form of CO2 tax since he first took office in 2016 and slammed it earlier this month as a punishment. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont called the measure a “gas tax” that will punish drivers and Maine Gov. Janet Mills has said that she will be ‘sufficiently careful’ while continuing to follow the initiative. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu rejected it almost immediately after the draft regulations were released.

“The reason we oppose this is that it’s a bad deal for Maine,” said Jake Posik of the Maine Heritage Policy Center. “In the end, I don’t think we’ll participate in the TCI because that income won’t be used to repair our crumbling roads and bridges.”

Rhode Island Government Gina Raimondo is one of the leading proponents of the initiative and “is not going without a struggle,” said Mike Stenhouse of the Rhode Island Center for Freedom & Prosperity, but House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and 20 other lawmakers are in opposition come against the TCI.

“Rhode Island families and companies don’t want to be punished for driving their personal cars or company vehicles in the normal course of their lives,” Stenhouse said. “It is regressive in nature.”

Although TCI includes a fuel surcharge that would raise gas prices, a statement from Baker stated instead: “Governor Baker is opposed to raising gas taxes and is pursuing a regional transport and climate initiative to invest in public transportation, reduce emissions reduce congestion. “

Massachusetts lawmakers have suggested the idea of ​​joining California or asking other states outside of the region or even provinces in Canada to create a carbon emissions market earlier this week as Plan B in response to the uncertainty in the states of New England. Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance doubts that possibility.

“If the administration wants to join (California) and parts of Canada, I think the public needs more explanation than what we’ve seen so far,” Craney said. “Massachusetts taxpayers and consumers want to know why Massachusetts would like to commit to California, who pay almost $ 5.00 per gallon at the pump.”