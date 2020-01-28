Organizations that were expelled from the state theater

Posted: Jan 28, 2020 / 11:05 AM CST / Updated: January 28, 2020 / 11:05 AM CST

In October the State Theater and Community Center was reopened under the direction of Joe Luginbill and his children’s foundation.

People and organizations using the facility say the state theater doors are now closed again.

On Thursday, January 16, representatives of local organizations reported shocking news.

“Joe and I had a conversation that evening when he realized that he was new to these utilities and that he no longer had to be a partner in the State Theater,” said Sarah Strunk, Smile House project manager.

The State Theater and Community Center reopened in October after being sold to Azara Properties. The building should be operated by Luginbill.

Less than four months after the State lights came back on, they turned off again.

“I had someone here who was clearing the snow while Joe was out of town and Xcel Energy was here to shut down the building,” said Strunk.

“There were a lot of emotions we were struggling with, but when we found that there was no heat and no electricity and we really couldn’t use the room anymore, we ended up receiving an email saying that the lease would end, ”said Daniel Bennett-Hardy, vice president of operations for the LGBTQ + Community Center in Chippewa Valley.

The LGBTQ + Community Center used the space for offices, a resource center and a location for events.

Now the group says it is difficult to find something new.

“The physical place where people can stop when they need it is so important, and to lose it we have lost a lot of our drive and that is a top priority for us,” said Bennett-Hardy.

Strunk used the State Theater and the community center as an office and planned to also create space.

She was also the project manager at Smile House, a home designed to help teenagers who were outside the care system.

The Smile House was also run by the Luginbill Children’s Foundation.

She says the house was remodeled, but is now closing.

“This private homeowner who allowed Joe to use his house as a smile house now has a completely destroyed house and no solution to the problem,” said Strunk.

On Monday, Strunk and Bennett-Hardy moved everything out of the state theater and community center to find out the next steps.

“All of these partnerships have completely fallen apart and no one is here to answer questions,” said Strunk.

The LGBTQ + center states that it is currently considering possible legal steps, but is still examining options.

We contacted Joe Luginbill several times and heard nothing about it.

His foundation’s Facebook page and website also appear to be closed or disabled.

Azara Properties, the owner of the building, sent us this statement:

“The news of the situation at the State Theater was a shock for us … We tried to contact Joe Luginbill about the money paid out by the Luginbill Children’s Foundation to Azara Properties. It is the responsibility of the Luginbill Children’s Foundation as a tenant, all additional costs Azara Properties contacted the organizations affected by the Foundation’s default settings and tried to resolve the issues so they could continue to work. The theater remains open at Azara Properties and we look forward to a better one Future for the state theater. “