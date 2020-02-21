[‘organized-effort’:-michael-bloomberg-marketing-campaign-place-of-work-in-knoxville-not-the-only-a-single-vandalized]

Hayes Hickman, Knoxville Revealed 10: 23 a.m. ET Feb. 21, 2020 | Current 10: 34 a.m. ET Feb. 21, 2020

The Knoxville campaign business office of Democratic presidential prospect Mike Bloomberg was vandalized overnight.

A campaign volunteer said she arrived at the Mechanicsville office Friday early morning to come across profanity spray painted across the glass entrance doorways at the corner of Western Avenue and University Avenue. Various windows also were being plastered with handmade posters, studying “Authoritarian,” “Classist” and “Oligarch.”

Bloomberg has been criticized by fellow Democratic candidates not too long ago for some of his earlier responses on females and transgender individuals, as properly as his former “halt-and-frisk” police method that focused minority communities through his tenure mayor of New York.

Bloomberg marketing campaign spokeswoman Holly McCall advised Knox News very similar vandalism also experienced been noted right away at a pair of marketing campaign places of work in Ohio.

“I am certain it really is some type of arranged hard work,” she reported.

