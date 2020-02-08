Organizers cancel Art Basel Hong Kong for corona virus

This year’s event was canceled due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

Art Basel Hong Kong should take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center at the end of March this year. But there are times when the priorities of the art world are outweighed by global health concerns, and this is one of them. Concerns about the spread and impact of coronavirus have caused the event organizers to cancel this year’s event, which they did on Thursday with a statement.

In the press release, the MCH Group, which organizes Art Basel, emphasized the safety concerns that came with this year’s edition of the art fair. The press release also notes that the next repetition of Art Basel Hong Kong will take place from March 25-27, 2021.

Numerous factors were decisive for this decision, including the fundamental concern for the health and safety of everyone who works at the fair and who participates in the fair. the serious logistical challenges in building and transporting works of art to the exhibition; and the escalating difficulties that complicate international travel, all of which arise from the outbreak of the corona virus.

At Hyperallergic, Valentina Di Liscia analyzed the decision to cancel this year’s event. Your article also suggests that other reasons could come into play.

The MCH statement makes no reference to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong or the political situation in the city. This is the original reason why a group of galleries signed a letter to Art Basel three weeks ago.

At this point, these concerns appear to be troublingly interlinked. The outbreak of the corona virus has had a serious impact on Hong Kong in the past few weeks and heightened the tensions caused by protests lasting for months. It is another addition to the tumult that has been raging in the city since last year.

