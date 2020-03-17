Organizers Gramyys launch fund to help karanavirusu for artists around the world

Recording Academy – the body conducting the annual awards “Grammy”, with charity MusiCares Foundation launches coronavirus assistance for artists who are exposed to financial pandemic.

Flash COVID-19 had a negative impact on the music industry, in particular, on live events where dozens of artists have been forced to cancel or postpone the concert to help slow the spread of the disease. Many acts are now struggling or unable to retain their profits.

Billboard reports that ‘music professionals who are adversely exposed to the virus, “the fund will be given priority support.

Recording Academy and MusiCares Foundation donated $ 1 million (829 million pounds). Together, they hope to provide a recording donations, major music companies, streaming services, and a handful of “high-profile performers.”

MusiCares says that will allocate funds on the basis of need, most of which will go to the artists, living with the salary for the salary. The money will not go to those actions that make the “journey on the aircraft around the world.”

Dua Lipa Grammy-2019

Interim chairman of the board of the Academy of recording the Billboard said: “My first thought was:” It’s out of control. Necessity overwhelms us and our ability to help our musical community.

“Some people need help with rent, someone needs to buy food, some need medical assistance. Infrastructure around MusiCares developed to solve just that. I think it will be one of our most important tasks in the next few weeks and months, when we will be able to do this and to serve as many people as we can be. Recording Academy and MusiCares come to you at the right time, and we hope that we will be able to relieve some of the suffering, or the difficulties you are experiencing. “

GRAMMYs

Also recommended music fans to make donations, where possible.

Some artists have already applied for financial support from its fans, to ease their difficulties. Brooklyn artist Torres asked for help after the European tour suffered karanavirusa flash, and she had to move with the band and crew back to the US.

You can find out if you are eligible to receive assistance konavirusnay here. Musical professionals should have at least five years of experience in the music industry or six commercially released recordings or video. Then they must show proof of cancellation of the concert because of the precautionary measures adopted as a result of karanavirusa flash.

COVID-19 greatly influenced the entertainment industry. Today (17 March) in New York, all the theaters are closed, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters to try to deal with the coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blazio disease called “unprecedented threat”.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus – one of the last high-profile names who have called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves after the outbreak of the outbreak.