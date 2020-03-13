Organizers of Eurovision 2020 delaying the cancellation decision

The current song contest “Eurovision” will be canceled as a result of the pandemic coronavirus, but officials postponed a decision until April.

There is still a competition to be held in Rotterdam in May, but it will not follow the other major events that are postponed or canceled the event for another month, according to Alterman Rotterdam tourism Said Cosmas.

“I think, in mid-April should be an examination of how things are going this way, we still have a lot of time.” – Kosmas said in a recent interview.

Rotterdam city council plans to meet on Thursday to discuss the potential consequences of the crisis for the Dutch karanavirusnaga city. It is expected that the discussion will the question of whether or not to cancel the Contest, which is expected to result in tens of thousands of visitors from more than 40 countries in Rotterdam.

Final of Eurovision 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. Credit: Brendan Hoffman / Getty Image

However, bone believes that early to decide the issue, despite the pressure amplification. “We also are monitoring it ourselves, and we see that the situation around the crown is changing every day,” – he said.

Numerous international music events have been affected by flash karanavirusa – including the SXSW, who this week confirmed that the fans will not return the money.

Earlier today (March 13) Radio 1 announced that their Great output in Scotland canceled due to constant fears about the outbreak.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Radio 1, says: “After careful consideration, we came to the conclusion that the great day of Radio 1 in Dundee will not continue.

“This decision was made in conjunction with the advice of the Scottish Government. Although we know that the fans who are waiting to purchase tickets will be disappointed, it is important that we have given priority to the health and safety of all participants.”