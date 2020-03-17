Organizers Of Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville And Epicenter Festivals Are ‘Assessing The Problem Really Carefully’

The organizers of Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and Epicenter, all of which are scheduled to choose place in Could, say that they are “assessing the situation really meticulously” with regards to the standing of this spring’s festivals.

A variety of festivals have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Coachella and Stagecoach have been pushed to Oct, although South By Southwest is scrapped.

Earlier these days, Danny Wimmer Presents, which is reported to be just one of the biggest impartial audio competition producers in America, introduced the adhering to assertion about the destiny of their May perhaps 2020 events:

“We know you are nervous for an update regarding the position of our May possibly festivals: Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple. Data is switching amazingly fast and we are assessing the situation extremely cautiously with wellbeing professionals and govt officials. As shortly as we have a definitive course, we will be in contact and will be earning an announcement here. Thank you for your endurance in these unsure instances, stay tuned and remain secure.”

Last month, it was declared that METALLICA would not complete at Sonic Temple and a further Danny Wimmer Provides-developed occasion, Louder Than Lifetime, so that frontman James Hetfield can continue on his recovery following re-coming into rehab final fall.

Pink Very hot CHILI PEPPERS is now scheduled to headline Sonic Temple on Friday, May possibly 17 though Resource is slated to near the clearly show on Sunday, Might 17, becoming a member of Saturday night’s (Might 16) headliners SLIPKNOT.

Epicenter is scheduled to get location May well 1, 2 and 3 at its new household at Rock City Campgrounds at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

Welcome To Rockville is a three-day concert celebration slated for May possibly 8-10 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach front, Florida.

Before in the year, Danny Wimmer Provides introduced a deal with premiere financial commitment company The Yucaipa Firms, giving DWP with significant economic backing.



