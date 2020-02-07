Organizers Prepare Night to Shine Event for Teens with Special Needs

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 9:54 PM PST / Updated: Feb 6, 2020 / 9:55 PM PST

Friday night, hundreds of teens with special needs will have unforgettable memories as Christian Fellowship partners with the Tim Tebow Foundation for this year’s “Night to Shine”.

This year there will be a special relaxation area for parents while their children have fun. Over 500 volunteers worked to create an unforgettable prom night for teens with different abilities.

“God creates us for a reason and they are perfect in the eyes of God,” said event coordinator Bryan Conley. “Here they can let their guard down because they all come from the same programs or communities, so everyone is the same. They are able to have fun and let go a little more than they are comfortable with. “

“Night to Shine” is Friday from 6 p.m. 9 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship on Fairfax Road.