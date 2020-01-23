Original Hi-5 member Nathan Foley teases a reunion concert for adults only

First it was The Wiggles, now the star of another successful Australian children’s music group points to a comeback.

Original Hi-5 actor Nathan Foley left fans nostalgic when he posted a photo of his co-stars to see if there was any interest.

“Who wants the Original Hi-5 to give a special reunion concert from 18 years old?” he asked his 16,000 Instagram followers.

“If you think we should? Let us know if you are there. This post may be your petition.”

The fans got on quickly, with a comment: “Please make it possible. I fly wherever it is from New Zealand. I watched it all the time when I was younger.”

Even Anthony Field from The Wiggles expressed his approval and wrote, “Yessssss.”

However, other Hi-5s were worryingly quiet about the plan. Only Tim Harding commented on the Instagram post: “Yes, I would come …”

Original Hi-5 band. (Getty)

Foley was undoubtedly inspired by the original cast of The Wiggles, which gathered this month for a concert for over 18 years to raise money for the Australian Red Cross and Wires Wildlife Rescue.

The Hi-5 television show premiered in 1999 with Kellie Crawford, Kathleen de Leon Jones, Charli Robinson, Foley and Harding.

By 2008, the original cast was replaced by a new line of entertainers.

Foley appeared as a candidate in the Australian version of The Voice in 2019, but dropped out in the round of 16.

