Original Sugarhill Walk in Boston to jump up the boogie

These were words that shook the music world: “I said hip hop, the hippie hippie hop-hop, and you don’t stop rocking …” That was of course the start of Wonder Mike for the release of the Sugarhill Gang in September 1979 ” Rapper’s Delight, “the first rap hit and the record that the hip hop movement launched.

Bogus versions of the Gang have toured over the years, but the one who hit City Winery this Saturday is the real deal, with founders Wonder Mike (Michael Wright) and Master Gee (Guy O’Brien), plus Hen Dogg for years. (Henry Williams)). (The third founding member, Big Bank Hank, died of cancer in 2014.) The show follows a striking appearance they made last weekend during the rest of the Vikings / 49ers play-offs at Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As the group explained this week, they had developed their act at parties before Sugarhill Records founder Sylvia Robinson took them into the studio for ‘Rapper’s Delight’. Wonder Mike said: ‘It took 15 minutes to make a record of 15 minutes. We all auditioned, we got the job and by the time we went into the studio, we had a pretty good repertoire of hooks and rhymes. The intro I wrote, “What you hear is not a test,” was something I took from the TV show “The Outer Limits.” Hen Dogg added, “There was no blueprint for what they did, no rap group to take signals from. The people we looked at were R&B singers – our heroes were Prince, Earth, Wind & Fire and the Ohio Players. “

Added Master Gee, “Before ‘Rapper’s Delight,’ we always performed where the DJ, the equipment and us on the same surface as the crowd, the biggest change was that the stage was raised. Rapping started at parties; I heard about it from a friend “I was the DJ in Hackensack. It was a fairly seamless transition, we just went to rock parties on a different level. Like last week’s playoffs for 60,000 people, we took what we do to a bigger party.”

But no, the Gang millionaires did not start one of the biggest trends in modern music. Wonder Mike said: “You have to look at it like any other thing that arises. Look at the NBA – I don’t think Charles Barkley and the players from his era have earned the kind of money players are making today. We used to be happy to earn $ 20,000; now you get that for a pair of sneakers. In our case we have been constantly traveling and have corrected many mistakes. The compensation has come to us at an extensive level, so we are good. “

And now it can also be told: the funniest verse in “Rapper’s Delight” – going over the verse to a friend’s house to eat, “and the food just isn’t good” – is all true, and dinner was still worse than the text says. Remembered Wonder Mike: “I was in a friend’s house, really hungry and the chicken looked great. I took my first bite and after 20 minutes I was still chewing. Then I cut into the next piece and there came I had to wait for them to leave the room so I could get rid of it. “

The Sugarhill Gang at City Winery, Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets $ 32- $ 40; citywinery.com.