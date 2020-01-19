Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page suffers from cardiac arrest during the Bushfire Relief concert

The Wiggles have confirmed their show to raise funds for the bushfire crisis, despite Yellow Wiggle’s Greg Page approaching death last night.

Page was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest and falling to the ground when he left the stage at Castle Hill RSL.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field spoke to 9News about the “scary” experience.

“He came off the stage and collapsed, there was no pulse. There was no breathing,” he said.

“Greg really brought that back,” said Mr. Field.

Mr. Field said Greg spoke from his hospital bed and was “much better”.

“The guy is incredible, he has such a positive mind.”

“All over the world, people have sent us positive messages.

“It’s terrifying. I’m just glad that the boys were able to bring him back.

“It was just very difficult.”

Mr. Field said Greg told the Wiggles that the show had to go on and the band would be performing again tonight.

“I really think it will be fine and we can raise some money for the fires and maybe send some good ghosts for Greg.”

And the harrowing experience vowed Mr. Field to learn CPR.

The group’s manager, Paul Field, said he had had an operation and was expected to stay in the hospital for some time.

Greg Page smiles from his hospital bed after collapsing on stage. (Instagram)

“He was so serious last night,” he said.

“He needed CPR, we had two of our crew and crew working on him. They treated him with a defibrillator three times. He was bad.”

“The ambulance brought him here (to Westmead Hospital). I was so relieved that the blood was back on his face, he spoke, he was pretty dazed. It was an overwhelming relief.”

Mr. Field said the actor had stopped breathing and needed to be resuscitated several times.

“Steve, the drummer, and Kim, who works in our office, did the CPR, they saved his life,” he said.

“I have to tell you if there is a lesson from it – it’s great when people learn CPR that saved his life.”

The Wiggles posted a picture of a smiling page on social media today, saying its main concern was that the show would go on.

“We visited Greg this morning and he wanted to thank everyone for their good wishes,” the post said.

“Greg and his family are so grateful for all the messages of love and support from fans around the world.

“” Greg’s main concern was that the show should continue tonight. “Let’s raise the roof tonight and do it for Greg while we collect donations for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.”

The original Wiggles cast of Page and Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt carried out the first of two planned fundraisers for Bushfire Relief last night.

The concert footage shows moments before its collapse when the group performed their last song.

A screen grave shows the original of Yellow Wiggle Greg Page on the stage of a reunion concert to facilitate the bush fire. (Twitter)

“Thank you all,” you can hear him say as he beckons to the crowd.

“Thank you for coming to support all of these wonderful people who have done all this great work for everyone.”

He collapses after going to the side of the stage and the rest of the group rushes to him immediately.

Murray Cook, the original red wiggle, then returned to the stage to speak to the crowd.

Greg Page. (Geoff Jones)

“Guys, I think we’ll end it here. Greg doesn’t feel really good, I think he’ll be fine, but he doesn’t feel really good, so I don’t think we can go ahead with another song.” , he said. look shocked.

The group returned to the stage and played an encore of “Hot Potato”.

After the collapse, the group published on Twitter Page suffered a cardiac arrest.

“As reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital at the end of the Bushfire Relief Performance,” wrote The Wiggles.

“He has had surgery and is now recovering in the hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concerns.”

A file photo of the original Wiggles, Anthony Field, Greg Page, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt. (Sun Herald)

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said he was “in shock”.

Page, 48, left the children’s band in 2006 for health reasons and returned in 2012 for a second stay.

In 2006, he discovered that he was suffering from an orthostatic intolerance, which led to problems with the functioning of his heart while standing.