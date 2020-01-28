Orland Park fire: animals don’t hurt in the fire at Chicago Fish and Coral Company

Officials in Orland Park believe that a sprinkler system rescued a group of critters from a fire that broke out Monday in a pet store in the southwest suburb.

Crews responded at 8:15 PM. to reports of a fire at Chicago Fish and Coral Company, 14412 John Humphrey Drive, according to Ray Hanania, spokesman for the Orland Fire Protection District.

The sprinkler system was activated shortly after the fire broke out and firefighters put out the small fire when they arrived, Hanania said. Smoke was removed from the store with the help of additional crews.

The owner of the store arrived and said the animals were in good condition inside, Hanania said.

“We had a fire in the store, there was no loss of life for all animals, it was very small and included a lot of cleaning work, we just wanted everyone to know that all animals are safe!”, A message on the store Facebook page said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the rapid activation of the sprinkler system helped to control the fire, Hanania said.