[orland-park-teacher-hurt-in-deadly-hit-and-run-sues-retired-priest-billed-in-crash]

A Catholic university trainer who was hurt final 12 months in a hit-and-run that left another teacher useless in Orland Park filed a lawsuit versus the retired priest charged in the crash.

Elizabeth Kosteck, 54, and her partner submitted the a few-count fit on Feb. 14 in Prepare dinner County circuity court docket, naming Paul Burak and Sq. Celt Ale Household & Grill as defendants, declaring the cafe above-served Burak drinks in advance of the crash.

Kosteck and Margaret “Rone” Leja, each academics at St. Michael School in Orland Park, were walking to their cars immediately after leaving a getaway occasion at the restaurant about eight p.m. Dec. 4, 2019, when they have been struck by a automobile, Cook dinner County prosecutors stated at a hearing at the time.

The girls ended up taken to Silver Cross Healthcare facility in New Lenox, where Leja, 61, was pronounced useless, Orland Park law enforcement reported. Kosteck was seriously hurt and introduced from the hospital the future early morning.

Burak was arrested a pair of times later on following authorities discovered him as the alleged driver, prosecutors reported. He was at first charged with aggravated driving less than the impact and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, but prosecutors afterwards dropped the DUI cost. He pleaded not guilty to the remaining cost.

In an interview last month, Orland Park Police Chief Timothy McCarthy agreed with the decision to fall the charge due to the fact Burak was taken into custody far more than 24 hours right after the crash, generating field sobriety exams invalid.

The lawsuit promises Burak was negligent for driving beneath the affect of alcoholic beverages and failing to hold a look out for Kosteck. It also accuses the restaurant of serving Burak alcoholic beverages to the position of intoxication, leading to him to crash.

The go well with is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.