Orlando weeks living in London

After Orlando Weekes and his new three-part group performed their first song on the site Hackney EARTH – atmospheric, somewhat mysterious opener soothing, but a complex neo-jazz – a man in the audience quietly asked his neighbor: “Who is he?”

This is a reasonable question. Former frontman Maccabees moved away from the attention when an indie band broke up in 2016, and now returns to the original solo material – but there’s no fanfare and no compulsory celebration.

There is also no age nostalgia for the era Makabiyav – no supporters and favorites. Instead of the new music is at once intimate and actual shades of atmospheric post-rock of the 1980s, the band Talk Talk. This concert feels special, it offers a new material with a future solo album Weeks (which will be released later this year), of which only one track “Safe in Sound” was released until now.

The dissolution of the Maccabees shook the world of indie – 14 years of formation and consolidation of the vast landscape of British guitar bangs – this is not a good deed. But the news came with the promise of closing, on a farewell tour, which gave fans a last farewell in 2017, the NME has named his final concert at the Alexander Palace in north London, “the very top of the heart.” Tonight, a new era has come to an entirely different atmosphere. We had plenty of time to cry, and now Week kindly allow us to get a brand new sound, which you can fall in love.

The scene is filled with diffused light, blurring each artist, zvarvayuchy sight and sound in a single unit. Disco is a central part of the stage disposed at musicians legs as the fire. It bursts with life slowly, peralamlyayuchy every other light source and performing their own bewitching dance a few secret moments.

Weeks on the stage joined by three musicians; they form a semicircle, leveling the playing field and providing a current microcosm essential jazz compositions that melt with each other. Clockwise: keyboardist Sami El-Enan, Week, trumpeter Wilf Peterbryzh and drummer Luca Caruso all microscopically synchronously, meditative nodding. It follows a hypnotic display.

Musically Weeks captured lightning in a bottle. His music is lost, but the saturated guitars, completely in favor of bright brass solos and muscular shock. His vocals are pure as crystal, with a perfectly calibrated echo, somewhere between James Blake and Bonn Iver. In fact, this concert features shared with the amazing seat of the latter in the Hammersmith Apollo in 2018.

Songs in the time set can be easily connected with each other and “Safe in Sound”, the penultimate track, filled with ambitious tools. It is a certified shovstopper.

Weeks has always been compelling showman, but here it is a modest, mostly stuck to the microphone, his frame is vertical throughout. This is a great show restrained energy performance of a large album of deeply felt. The singer has created the music to keep someone close, a living experience that encourages you to reach out and squeeze their hand.