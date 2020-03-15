Orlando Worldwide Airport TSA officer checks positive for coronavirus, TSA claims

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Transportation Safety Administration officer at Orlando International Airport has tested optimistic for the coronavirus, officers say.

“This afternoon, right after interaction with the TSA Chief Professional medical Officer, the CDC and the Orange County Community Wellness Department, Federal Safety Director Pete Garcia notified Orlando Global Airport TSA staff members that a Transportation Protection Officer acquired an initial favourable test for COVID-19,” a TSA spokesperson claimed.

TSA officials mentioned the officer is at home resting and will continue being dwelling until cleared by a health practitioner.

Well being officials discovered other officers who ended up in shut make contact with with the impacted officer and advised them to remain home and self-notice for the up coming 14 days.

TSA officers explained they coordinated with the Higher Orlando Aviation Authority and GOAA has done improved cleansing of all areas wherever the officer worked.

Most current Tales: