Orphan 55 has great ideas, but has a hard time implementing them

Orphan 55 starts off well as a Doctor Who story. But problems in key areas – including the key message – are easing. (Spoilers follow.)

When reviewing a story, I usually want to avoid discussing key action points or phrases in too much detail. I usually prefer to focus on the quality of key areas like story and characters. I’m going to discuss these elements for yesterday’s “Doctor Who” episode “Orphan 55”, but I also need to discuss the key phrase. Let’s face it – we all have to discuss that!

The episode got off to a good start when it got into the action surprisingly quickly. Within minutes of TARDIS arriving at the Tranquility Spa, the place is suddenly attacked by monsters and guests are killed within minutes.

This was an aspect that I appreciated very much – I started with a major threat and made it clear that there are real monsters in this story. A major problem I had with the last series was the lack of scary monsters. So this was an instant plus, even if the sediment was a little basic.

The idea that the hotel looked like it was in a lovely setting before it turned out to be in a bleak and dangerous world was also great. It took the story in a different direction and allowed us to explore more of the world it showed.

Weak characters

While history gave us some interesting ideas, there are some major criticisms I have for that. Many of the characters fell completely flat. This was especially true for the old unmarried couple. While Velma and Benni essentially drive the second act of history because of their kidnapping, they just feel too one-dimensional for us to take care of. We don’t get a sense of depth with either of them.

This generally affects many characters. We have the mechanic and his son (and of course the son is a smarter mechanic than his father) and some other unforgettable characters. Hyph3n with a 3 is nice enough, but maybe it went a little too quickly.

At least Kane and Bella felt more believable. Laura Fraser was great in the role and if I’m honest she’s one of the main reasons why the character works. Gia Ré also plays a decent role as Bella and the character’s relationship with Ryan was interesting to watch. Although I have to admit, the estranged relationship between mother and daughter seemed to come from nowhere. But maybe not quite as much as the greatest twist in history …

“It was Earth all the time!”

So yes, that was the big turn of Orphan 55 – that the bleak, broken planet was Earth all the time and the sediment was human. The same phrase we saw in the sixth doctoral story, The Mysterious Planet and Planet of the Apes (both the film and the music version with Troy McClure).

To be honest, I actually have no problem with the rotation itself. After all, this is hardly the first Doctor Who story that depicts an earth destroyed by humanity. In fact, some of the best stories about researching the dangers of pollution have been very obvious. These include the excellent Seventh Doctor Story The Curse of Fenric and even the popular classic The Green Death.

However, I have problems with how it was handled. It was great at first, but as the story continued, the message threatened to overwhelm the story to the point where we made a big closing speech about where the planet was heading. I appreciate having a strong political message, but frankly, Orphan made 55 stories like The Green Death look subtle in comparison.

So Orphan 55 had some great ideas, especially when the story started. However, significant improvement was needed in some key areas and the key message was overcooked. Compared to It Takes You Away – Ed Himes’ previous episode for Doctor Who – this was a disappointing entry.

What did you think of Orphan 55? Did you love the key rotation? Hate it? Was the episode a great story with a strong political message, or was it focusing too much on that message? Let us know in the comments below.