It was the kind of game that most children just can’t make. Orr-senior Reggie Strong had blocked his shot in the air, but then grabbed the ball and dipped it powerfully.

It was a stunning flash of skill and athletics and a reminder of how highly regarded Strong was the recruiting institution.

Sterk was a freshman phenomenon in Farragut. He spent his first two seasons of high school, ranked among the best prospects of the state. He switched to St. Joseph’s younger year and things began to take off.

Now, with the Spartans, he is looking to regain his place in the higher class of the higher class and help his team win city and state.

“(Strong’s recruitment) is currently quite rough,” said Orr coach Lou Adams. “Many people have withdrawn. But since he has been with us, he has been a model child. Life is built on second chances. He’s a kid. Adults sometimes make mistakes. “

Strong scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Spartans defeat the visit to Corliss 64-49 in the second round of the Public League playoffs on Thursday.

Strong is the only player ever coached by the trio of Gene Pingatore, William Nelson and Lou Adams. That is a star-studded group that has produced dozens of university stars, multiple NBA players, and won a basket full of state championships.

“It has been a really good experience among all those coaches,” Strong said. “They definitely have very different playing systems.”

“Ping is probably the best coach he has ever played for and then (Nelson) had (Kevin) Garnett and (Ronnie) Fields,” Adams said. “I’m probably the worst coach he has ever played for. We’re just trying to get Reggie to come.”

That is starting to happen. And 6-6 senior Demarius Splunge has been a force throughout the season. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

“That’s my role in this team, I’m the big one,” said Splunge. “I’ll do whatever it takes to help us win.”

Orr (16-6) led by 15 at rest. The Trojans (14-10) forced different turnovers and closed the gap to only six late in the third quarter, but could not get closer.

“We just had a mental decline,” said Corliss coach Harvey Jones. “We were so excited to get back into the game that we didn’t get into the defense anymore and the boys shot.”

Junior Sincere Malone led the Spartans with 15 points and seven rebounds. Senior Jayden Williams added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Orr has won three consecutive state championships class 2A. The teams are largely built with transfers. Senior Shaun Harris is a rarity. He is a four-year player for the Spartans and he has been a rock this season, who has turned in solid games while all new players have found their place.

Harris led the way with 21 points and five rebounds against Corliss.

“All those guys I’ve played with over the past three years are now in college,” Harris said. “This is my time to step up.”

Corliss and Orr were able to meet again in the replacement Joliet Central Class 2A.

“Now we just have to get ready for the state,” said Jones. “We can run well. I love our chances. “

Orr will face the best Curie on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the city’s play-offs.

“We are currently playing our best basketball and playing the best team,” Adams said. “I wouldn’t want it in any other way.”