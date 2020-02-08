Orson Bean dies – actor hit by 2 cars in LA crosswalk

LOS ANGELES – Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian who revived the game show ‘To Tell the Truth’ and played a crotchety trader on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, “was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, the authorities said. He was 91.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed Bean’s death on Friday night and said it was being investigated as a “traffic-related” fatal outcome. The coroner’s office offered the location where Bean was found, which corresponds to police reports.

A man crossed the road outside a pedestrian crossing near Venice when he was cut by a vehicle and fell, said Drake Madison, Los Angeles police officer. A second driver then struck him in what, according to the police, was the fatal collision. Both drivers remained on the scene, neither was affected and Bean’s death was treated as an accident, Madison said.

Bean appeared in a number of films – in particular “Anatomy of a Murder” and “Being John Malkovich” – and played in various top Broadway productions and received a Tony nod for the 1962 musical Comden-Green “Subways Are for Sleeping” . But fans remembered him most for his many TV appearances from the 1950s.

“Mr. Bean’s face is wrapped in a cunning grin, much like the expression of a child putting his hand in the cookie jar,” the New York Times noted in a review of his 1954 variety show: “The Blue Angel.” “A quality of being sympathetic even when his jokes fall flat.”

Born in Burlington, Vermont, in 1928 as Dallas Frederick Burrows, he never lost the Yankee accent that turned out to be a perfect complement to the dry, laconic stories that made him a popular humorist. He had chosen the stage name Orson Bean “because it sounded funny.”

His father, George, was one of the founders of the American Civil Liberties Union and Bean later recalled that his “house was full of causes.” But he left the house at the age of 16 after his mother died of suicide.

In a 1983 New York Times interview, he remembered his early career in small clubs where the show consisted of “me – master of ceremonies, comedian and magician – perhaps a dog act and a stripper.” It was a pianist in such a club, he said, who suggested replacing Dallas Burrows with a funny name such as “Roger Duck” – or Orson Bean.

Bean’s quick humor and warm personality made him a favorite panel member on “To Tell the Truth” for six years. The game required the panel members to interview three participants to find out which ones were truly remarkable and which were two cheaters. The dramatic outcome inspired a national slogan when the host turned to the three and said, “Will the real (remarkable name) please stand up?”

Beans style appealed to both Jack Paar and Johnny Carson, and he appeared on “The Tonight Show” more than 200 times.

But his early career was bumpy for a while when he was blacklisted in Hollywood in the early years of the Cold War.

“In fact, I was blacklisted because I had a cute Communist girlfriend,” he explained in an interview in 2001. “I stopped working on TV for a year.”

The blacklist did not stop him in the theater. Bean played on Broadway as a timid writer of fan magazines in George Axelrod’s Hollywood parody “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?” In addition to Jayne Mansfield and Walter Matthau. He also played on Broadway with Maureen O’Sullivan in “Never Too Late” and with Melina Mercouri in “Illya Darling”, based on her hit movie “Never on Sunday”.

Bean took a break from his career in the 1970s when he stopped and moved to Australia, where he lived a hippie lifestyle. But he returned to the US and resumed his career after a period of self-described “house man”.

“I got tired of thinking about my navel and staring up at the sky and telling myself how wonderful it was to do nothing,” he explained in an interview in 1983 with The New York Times.

In the 1990s he played the shopkeeper Loren Bray in the long-running drama “Dr. Quinn, medicine woman. ‘He has remained active on the screen in recent years with guest recordings in shows such as’ Desperate Housewives’,’ How I Met Your Mother ‘and’ Modern Family ‘.

Meanwhile, his politics became more conservative. His daughter married leading right-wing commentator Andrew Breitbart. Breitbart died in 2012 and Steve Bannon, later a top consultant to Donald Trump, took over the Breitbart website of the same name, for which Bean had occasionally written columns.

Bean wrote a memoir called “Too Much Is Not Enough” and a book about a non-traditional therapy called “Me and the Orgone”.

He had already shown an interest in non-traditional thinking in 1964 when he bought a building in Manhattan and opened a school based on the philosophy of Summerhill, the progressive British school founded by A.S. Neill.

“I told myself, we have to start with the children. Why not start a school? “He said to the New York Times.

In the same year he founded the Sons of the Desert, an organization dedicated to comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, with chapters around the world.

More recently, income from “Dr. Met Quinn” and other voice and acting work, Bean was able to finance the Pacific Resident Theater Ensemble in Venice, where he appeared with his third wife, actress Alley Mills.

He had a daughter, Michele, from his first marriage to Jacqueline de Sibour, and sons Max and Ezekiel and daughter Susannah from his marriage to Carolyn Maxwell.

Bob Thomas, an old and now deceased associate press employee, was the lead author of this obituary.