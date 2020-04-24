Orville Peck: NPR

Country musician Orville Peck gained attention with the release of his debut album, Pony, in 2019. Released via Sub Pop Records, the album formally introduced the public to a crooner mask that crossed the line between illegal country, punk and indie. After extensive tours of North America and Europe, Peck developed an audience for his unique songwriting and live energy performances.

Peck released his latest single, “Summertime,” earlier this year via Columbia Records. In a press release, Peck explained that the song “is about capturing your time and staying hopeful – even if it means something or someone is missing.”

Recorded remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, NPR’s Ask Me Ophira Eisenberg another host and house musician Jonathan Coulton talk to Peck about his many (literal) masks, and what kind of country music and punk rock have in common.

Later, Peck plays a true or false game about the lives and careers of two legendary singers: Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton.

Highlights

About His Approach To Country Music

“He’s not the first male singer of our country. I’m not the first singer of a gay country. He’s been around. Country music has been my genuine and sincere love, and I’ve been since I was little, so I decided I wanted to do what I love about a classic country. “

On The Similarities Between Country And Punk

“It’s a rebellion. I see a lot of parallels between country music and punk … I also played in punk bands as a child and grew up loving punk and all kinds of music. I think country music has adopted that. the kind of stigma most the last decade or fifteen years, that … the music of our country is supposed to be for, like, well-adjusted straight white men singing about trucks and women and drinking beer. … I always thought of a country as a kind of for freaks and weirdos. “

I heard on Orville Peck & Mitra Jouhari: A Cowpunk and Debra Busy.