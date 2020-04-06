Orville Peck praises Lana Del Ray’s “single strength”

Orville Peck spoke of his love for Lana Del Ray, saying that the singer has a “singular power” with which he can broadly identify.

Peck, who stars this week in the NME Big Read, praised Del Rey when asked about performers who influence his own sound.

“She has a real lonely, melancholy lone force that is essentially a cowboy,” he said of the “Norman Fucking Rockwell” singer. “That’s how I’ve felt all my life.”

Opening his other influences, Peck said: “I think there’s a lot of fun in pop music right now.

“You have a person like Billy Eilish who is not in my ear for the Top 40 music. She has a lot more depth than I anticipated when I first heard about her.

“I think there is always a lot of cowboy energy in the rap world – Megan Thee Stallion, Tierra Whack, this new crew. Doge the Cat I really like and Rick Nasty. I think with the new crop – especially of women – rappers , there is many cowboy energy going on there. “

In the same interview, Peck also spoke about his love for the Oasis and said he once invited Liam Gallagher to one of his concerts.

“Ha! I don’t think so! I would have known if he was there,” he answered when Liam appeared on the show.

“He stands in the corner and looks like, ‘Little false idiot out there with his cowboy hat.’

Last week, Peck also shared a video for his new song “Summertime”.