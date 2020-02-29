osaka-police-seize-5,800-bicycle-seats,-arrest-person-in-theft-situation

OSAKA – Osaka Prefectural Police have seized about five,800 bicycle seats from a rental storage facility and arrested a truck driver on theft fees.

Hiroaki Suda, 57, was arrested on Feb. 13 following a safety camera caught him stealing two bicycle seats value roughly ¥8,000 on Nov. 29 and 30 at a practice station and a parking ton for bicycles in Higashiosaka.

Suda has admitted to the rates, with the police quoting him Friday as indicating, “I started to steal bike seats about 25 years ago in Tokyo and Osaka to alleviate anxiety at work and, step by step, gathering them turned out to be pleasurable.”

The police have been surprised to seize that many bicycle seats, and suspect that Suda stole them although driving from metropolis to city.