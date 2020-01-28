Oscar 2020: Academy plans to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during the ceremonies

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will pay tribute to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9th.

“We can confirm that he will be included on the television program,” an academy representative told Variety.

Bryant will be included in the In Memoriam montage of the movie characters who have died since the last Academy Awards, and there could also be a separate homage outside of the montage, it said.

Gianna Bryant and her father, former NBA player Kobe Bryant, were killed in the helicopter crash (Getty)

Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash that amazed the world, but especially the Los Angeles area. There he played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years. 41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on board his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane won the 2018 Oscar in the Animated Short category for Dear Basketball. The film is based on a letter Bryant wrote in the Players’ Tribune in 2015 announcing his retirement from basketball and announcing that his body could no longer withstand the harsh weather of the season. Bryant wrote, produced and lent his voice to the film. Keane directed and used hand-drawn animations to capture Bryant.

Firefighters work at the site of a helicopter accident that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant (AP)

Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and won five championships before retiring in 2016.

In his backstage statements after receiving the Oscar, Bryant wrote to Oprah Winfrey and Shonda Rhimes who gave him advice on starting a studio. “If you have mentors like that, it usually works,” he added.

Bryant also attributed motivation to his daughter Gianna to continue as a filmmaker and quoted her as saying, “Well, Dad, you always tell us to take care of our dreams, man up!”

