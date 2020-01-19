Oscar 2020: How to stream the nominees for the best picture

There is only one thing left to do with the approaching Oscars: Round up your friends to set up your own academy and vote on your favorite film.

To make it easier for you to get started, we have summarized the nominees for “Best Film” and indicated where you can see them.

You’re welcome.

JOKER

For decades, the man with the mask has terrorized Gotham City – and us. But who was the joker before he painted his face for the first time? This billion-dollar theatrical production with Joaquin Phoenix tells the story of a man, Arthur Fleck, who is desperately interested in keeping up with the rest of the word, being bullied and avoided until no return is possible. In the end you will feel sorry for him and it will confuse you. A lot of.

WHERE TO WATCH: Joker is still shown in selected cinemas and can be borrowed or purchased on iTunes.

Joaquin Phoenix as the joker. (Warner Bros)

MARRIAGE HISTORY

With Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, Marriage Story is praised for illuminating the divorce in a way that is equally hilarious and heartbreaking. With Nicole (Johansson) and Charlie (Driver) at the top of the love story, the breakup of their relationship along with the tug of war over their son’s custody is hailed as brave and reliable.

WHERE TO WATCH: Marriage Story can be streamed on Netflix.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in marriage history. (Netflix)

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

The new holy trinity of Hollywood – Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie – faces this blockbuster staged by Quentin Tarantino, who fits into the fight of the outdated actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt Double Cliff Booth (Pitt) Sharon Tate ( Robbie) who was murdered by the Manson family cult. The star power is real in this.

WHERE TO WATCH: Rent or buy the blockbuster on iTunes, Google Play and Apple TV.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere in Hollywood in Los Angeles. (Getty)

PARASITE

A poverty-stricken family who desperately tries to escape the basement where they live is lucky when Ki-woo (Choi Woo-sik) lands a tutoring with a wealthy family. Each of the fighting family members gets a job working for the parks one after the other and takes on new identities. But everything is not as it seems, and it could be the biggest mistake the destitute family has ever made to ring the doorbell on the Park family home. Edge-of-your-seat stuff.

WHERE TO WATCH: Parasite is shown in selected cinemas.

A family program to become employees of the Park family in Parasite. (CJ Entertainment)

THE IRISHMAN

At the age of 79, Al Pacino received his first Oscar nomination for his role in The Irishman. The three-and-a-half hour film, based on Charles Brandt’s novel I Heard You Paint Houses, is about Frank (De Niro), a killer who rises through a mob family. Action, action and even more action.

WHERE TO WATCH: Stream The Irishman on Netlix.

(Netflix)

1917

Two British soldiers in World War II are said to infiltrate enemy territory to deliver a message that would save 1,600 lives. Put on the screen by the director of Skyfall and with Colin Firth, which absolutely everyone likes.

WHERE TO WATCH: In cinemas.

1917. (Delivered)

LITTLE WOMAN

Role call: Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chamalet and Laura Dern. This star-studded flick, the latest in a series of adaptations by Louisa May Alcott’s band, has been described as “Little Women for a New Era”. The legendary film begins with an adult Jo (Ronan) selling stories to a magazine in New York.

WHERE TO WATCH: In cinemas.

Little Women Returns in an Adaptation from 2020 (YouTube)

FORD V FERRARI

Matt Damon and Christian Bale competed together as Caroll Shelby and Ken Miles against Ferrari’s king of the racetrack in the 1960s. Based on a true story, Shelby and Miles brought Ford to life. One for the motor heads.

WHERE TO WATCH: In selected cinemas.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon feel the need for speed (20th Century Fox)

JOJO RABBIT

In Hitler’s army, the worst thing you can learn is that your mother hides a Jewish girl in her attic. Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson play this comedy drama with Taika Waititi in which he stars.

WHERE TO WATCH: In selected cinemas.

Jojo Rabbit is crazy, but it’s lovely! (Supplied)

Nine Entertainment Co (the publisher of this website) owns and operates the streaming service Stan.

Reunion with TV and film actors: nostalgic photos that give you that certain something