Oscar Dansk leads Wolves past Manitoba

Oscar Dansk is back in time with the Wolves for his bobblehead evening. Then he led them to victory.

Dansk made 30 save, Tye McGinn scored twice, Gage Quinney, Lucas Elvenes and Valentin Zykov also scored, and the Wolves defeated the Manitoba Moose 5-2. Playing without Keegan Kolesar (right knee) recovered the Wolves from a 7-3 loss on Milwaukee on Friday and broke a short two-game losing streak.

With Marc-Andre Fleury suspended for skipping the NHL all-star game, Dansk was called to Vegas for Friday’s game in Carolina to support Malcolm Subban. After that game reassigned, Dansk reached Rosemont in time for Saturday’s game and was 13:34 away from a shutout for Seth Griffith’s third goal.

At that time, the Wolves were already 3-0 ahead after a strong second period, one that was much different than the middle segment of Friday.

On Friday, Milwaukee scored four runs in the second. A night later, the Wolves scored three in the period. McGinn made it 1-0 2:29 in the frame, then Quinney doubled the advantage with 14:58 left. Elvenes completed the scoring of the period with 12:17 going.

Kristian Reichel of Manitoba scored with 1:39 remaining in the third to reduce the Wolves’ lead to 3-2. But McGinn crossed an empty net with exactly one minute to effectively seal the Wolves’ win. Zykov then followed 16.4 seconds later with an empty netter.

NOTE: Wolves alternate captain during warm-up Jaycob Megna wore his usual No. 24 sweater with BRYANT on the back to honor Kobe and Gianna. When he was growing up, Megna wore 8 for Bryant and then switched to 24 when Bryant did.

The jersey would be signed by every Wolves player and auctioned for the benefit of Chicago-based Girls in the Game.