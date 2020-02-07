Oscar Dansk remains hot in, just like Wolves white Manitoba

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Oscar Dansk stopped all 25 shots he faced to lead the Wolves on Bell MTS Place to a 2-0 win over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night.

Dansk earned his third shutout of the year for the Wolves (23-21-3-2) and improved to 13-1-2 since the beginning of December. Strikers Gage Quinney and Tye McGinn scored for the Wolves.

The Wolves captured the lead over Quinney’s power-play goal at 13:29 of the first. Quinney took a pass from Dylan Coghlan, sauntered to the left faceoff spot and shot a pulse in the top left corner when Valentin Zykov blocked the view of goalkeeper Mikhail Berdin.

Dansk started this season for the second time in a row this season, but showed no signs of fatigue. Dansk was challenged several times, especially during the third period, but yielded several highlights. That included the use of his glove to rob Brent Pedersen on point-blank range with 10:28 left in regulation.

De Moose (22-28-0-0) pulled Berdin left 1:45, but the move failed when McGinn scored an empty goal with 1:24 to play.

Berdin (18-19-0) finished with 22 saves for the Moose.