Oscar De La Hoya offers Julio Cesar Chavez laps after Jorge Arce

Ringside 26/01/2020

Oscar De La Hoya has announced his intention to help ex-opponent Julio Cesar Chavez by doing a round with the legend for his charity.

Oh boy … De La Hoya certainly says he wants a golden oldie opportunity to compete with his two-time rival and friend Chavez.

Outrageous nickname: “The Old Man” by Jorge “El Travieso”, who had messed with him last November to collect donations for the rescue of Christian Castillo. Not bad for an old guy!

Now “Golden Gramps” wants a chance to do the same to the old man, but he will have to wait until JC and Travieso have a “Grudge, Grunge, Grunt” rematch on March 7th.

As a young boy, Julio sent Oscar down on a downward trend in a sparring session. This time he hopes the gloves will become a little more pillow-like. Regarding the return of the canvas compliment, Oscar says he doubts it because he freely admits that in his two battles with Julio with granite pine he was unable to decorate it. Oscar says the donations are ideal for the JC`s Foundation, which does a great job of fighting drug addiction.

RUSSELL

Featherweight champion in the Boxing Council Gary Russell Jr. will defend his crown against the undefeated Mongolian fighter Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar, Saturday, February 8th at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Russell leads a Premier Boxing Event Champions, which will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME.

Gary from Capitol Heights, Maryland (30-1, 18 KOs) won the WBC title in 2015 when he defeated multi-division champion Jhonny Gonzalez.

His rival Nyambayar, 27 (11-0, 9 KOs), represented Mongolia at the 2012 Olympic Games, but now lives in the United States and trains outside of Las Vegas.

Nyambayar in the 126-pound rankings after winning major victories.