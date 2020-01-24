Oscar De La Hoya provides information on the progress of the ‘historic’ next Canelo fight

World Boxing News 24/01/2020

West Amanda Westcott

There is no denying that Canelo Alvarez is the most active fighter in the world. After Sergey Kovalev was dethroned to win a third recognized world title in so many weight classes, the 2019 WBN election for battle of the year is the most sought-after entertainer in the world.

Canelo, the face of DAZN – USA, is entering its fourth fight from an eleven-fight deal worth at least $ 365 million.

Following the dismantling of Rocky Fielding, Canelo took an impressive win over Daniel Jacobs last May to unify the £ 160 division. He pursued it with an explosive KO against the Krusher in November.

The question is – who’s next?

Despite the despair of the DAZN bosses to make the trilogy between Canelo and Gennadiy Golovkin, Oscar De La Hoya, head of Golden Boy Promotions, has confirmed that his marquee has control over his own destiny.

“Saul is in a position to choose who to fight against,” said De La Hoya recently at a WBC appearance. “Canelo is a fighter who always wants to fight the best because he wants to challenge himself.

“Getting up to 175 pounds was not an easy task and he passed with flying colors.

“We will speak to his warehouse and discuss the options. But I can assure you that the next guy he’s fighting will be another difficult task, another historic fight he’s going to give us. “

Fights against Demetrius Andrade, fellow countryman Jaime Munguia and middleweight GGG seem unlikely after rising in his last light heavyweight game.

WEIGHT

Six-time world champion De La Hoya knows a thing or two about the difficulty of returning to a lower weight. A depleted De La Hoya would retire from the game in 2008 after a devastating defeat against welterweight Manny Pacquiao.

“It would be difficult to get [Canelo] back to £ 160. It would be like fighting against Bernard Hopkins. Then when I got back to one hundred and forty-seven to fight Manny Pacquaio.

“It could make you a weak fighter. But Saul knows what he’s doing. He has a great team and a great coach. So only he knows how his body feels.

“If we sit down with their team, we will iron out an opponent and announce it soon.”