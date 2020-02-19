[oscar-de-la-hoya-provides-pair-of-hawaiian-amateur-standouts-to-roster]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

📷 Cris Esqueda

Golden Boy is delighted to announce that it has signed Hawaiian amateur standouts Dalis Kaleiopu and Asa Stevens to promotional agreements. This exciting duo will appear to make their experienced debut in the near long term.

Kaleiopu is a 21-year-aged native of Waianae, Hawaii who will compete in the lightweight division. After starting up to box at the age of 13, Kaleiopu participated in quite a few novice tournaments and the Olympic Trials. This young prospect can box and punch, so he’ll glimpse to make waves in the stacked 140-pound division.

“I thank God for making it possible for me to be in this posture and to have Golden Boy advertise me,” said Dalis Kaleiopu.

“This is a big compliment to my relatives and workforce for all the challenging function we do together in and outside the house of the ring. Oscar was a good fighter, and he has produced champions all in excess of the globe. So, to be a Hawaiian from a compact island in the center of the Pacific Ocean tends to make me come to feel actually blessed to be in your stable among your great champions. Mahalo Nui Loa, Mr. De La Hoya and Workforce Golden Boy.”

Stevens, a 19-yr-previous prodigy who is also from Waianae, Hawaii, will contend in the bantamweight division. Stevens is a multi-national novice winner with a sleek, tactical southpaw type. The cousin of UFC fighter Max Halloway, Stevens will glance to obtain related reputation in the activity of boxing.

“This is beginning to feel real now,” reported Asa Stevens. “The thought of turning pro and turning out to be a world champion was secondary to turning out to be an Olympian. But now I comprehend the amateurs were being just a element of my journey and that these dreams are more than with. Now, I am completely ready to flip the web site to this new chapter of my life and showcase my talent as a professional. Waianae, Hawaii, we are on the map now. The globe is looking at, and I won’t allow us down!”

“Our steady is having far better and greater each one working day,” explained Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Dalis Kaleiopu is a huge child for 135 pounds, so we search ahead to seeing him develop in what is a very stacked division for us at Golden Boy. On the other hand, Asa Stevens is a slick, clever southpaw who devoid of a doubt will enter the upper echelon of the division in just a couple of decades. With these two new skills, just about anything is feasible. We can even host an occasion in Hawaii so they can showcase their techniques in entrance of a hometown group. Stay tuned.”