[oscar-duarte-pitted-versus-andres-garcia-on-march-7-golden-boy-fight-evening]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

Light-weight contender Oscar Duarte (18-one-1, 13 KOs) will appear to produce an exciting hometown overall performance when he can take on Andres Garcia (13-two-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant NABF Lightweight Title in a 10-round most important event.

The night of motion will consider area on Saturday, March 7 at The Gimnasio Municipal in Duarte’s hometown of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico and will be absolutely free to the general public. Los combates serán transmitidos en vivo globalmente en Fb Observe a través de la Pagina Fight Evening de Golden Boy.

Duarte is a 24-yr-old puncher who is coming off a few knockout wins immediately after suffering his only reduction, which was in opposition to professional contender Adrian Estrella. The charismatic puncher has also fought on several critical cards below the Golden Boy banner, wherever he has scored significant wins from the likes of Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez and Rey “Flash” Perez. Duarte delighted to return in entrance of a hometown group and for the next time in a row on the Fb Observe platform.

“I’m quite delighted to have the opportunity to struggle in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico for a second time,” stated Oscar Duarte. “I want to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy, and my total crew. I know that Andres Garcia will come to give a war and to rating an upset, but I have been education definitely hard with Joel Diaz to walk away with my hand lifted in victory. Massive items will be lined up for me if I earn this combat, so I’m going to perform extremely hard as usually.”

Garcia is a 32-year-old boxer who will combat for the initial time outside the house his indigenous country of Colombia. Garcia is coming off a technical knockout victory in October 2019, and he designs to upset Duarte in his possess territory.

“I’m coming to win by any usually means required,” mentioned Andres Garcia. “I recognize very well that Oscar Duarte will be the most loved because we will be in his hometown, and aside from one reduction, he is virtually undefeated. But I’m completely ready and targeted to gain this battle any way I can, irrespective of whether which is by knockout or by selection. A victory is important to my profession.”

The undercard of this function will attribute two extra Mexico vs. Colombia fights featuring two of our most remarkable potential customers, along with lots of prospective clients from all over Mexico.

In the co-principal celebration, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (20-, 18 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will defend his WBC Youth Tremendous Light-weight Title in a 10-round combat versus Placido Ramirez (17-1, 10 KOs) of Soplaviento, Colombia.

William “Camaron” Zepeda (20-, 18 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will experience Brayam Rico (12-2, 10 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia in a 10-round light-weight clash.

Jaime Saavedra (4-, one KO), a indigenous of Chihuahua, Mexico who is co-promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy, will return in a 4-round tremendous light-weight bout.

Jacobo Guerra (one-) of Parral, Mexico will participate in a 4-spherical tremendous welterweight battle in opposition to the debuting Sean Hamilton of El Paso, Texas.

David Alvarado (1-) of Parral, Mexico will combat in a 4-round 112-pound clash versus Carlos Zaleta (1-) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Yamil Luna (1-) of Parral, Mexico and Eduardo Simmons of El Paso, Texas will meet up with in a 4-spherical lightweight fight.

Luis Fernando Robles (11-one-1, three KOs) of Oaxaca, Mexico will fight in opposition to Jesus Iribe (21-13-five, 10 KOs) of Culiacan, Mexico in a 10-spherical 118-pound clash.

Israel Rodriguez Picazo (17-5, nine KOs) of Tlaxcala, Mexico and Juan Jimenez (27-18-3, 19 KOs) will go toe-to-toe in an eight-round struggle in the super bantamweight division.

Ulises Moguel (6-, 4 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico will take part in an eight-round lightweight fight from At any time Ceballos (11-24-one, 3 KOs) of Casas Grandes, Mexico.

Carlos Ortiz (11-5, 11 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico will make his return in an 8-round super light-weight battle towards Octavio Ochoa (two-nine, one KO) of Casas Grandes, Mexico.

Manuel Rascon (seven-2, 7 KOs) of Delicias, Mexico will open up the evening in a 6-round mild flyweight clash.