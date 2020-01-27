Oscar Dunn, the first governor of the United States, whose sudden death shocked everyone

Oscar James Dunn was the first black governor, not only in Louisiana, but across America.

In his early years, Dunn led a civic unit to promote educational and youth initiatives for emancipated blacks while challenging white politicians for civil rights.

After the civil war and the reconstruction, Dunn made sure that freedmen looking for work on farms were not cheated and actually paid for their work.

He reportedly opened an office to meet their needs and used his training to write contracts for recently released slaves so that they could work on plantations without being cheated.

Encouraged to run for public office, Dunn became a member of the then radical Republican Party.

The Radical Republican Party, according to Nick Weldon, who works for the Historic New Orleans Collection, was “the progressive party trying to extend civil rights to African Americans, especially in the South.”

Dunn ran for office and was elected Vice Governor of Louisiana in 1868.

Photo credit: en.wikipedia.org

He was born in New Orleans around 1822, the son of an enslaved mother, Maria, who fell in love with a free man named James. James later bought his wife and two children ‘s freedom for $ 800 in 1831.

When Dunn turned eleven, he was free to go to school. He learned a profession (plastering) and was excellent in it.

According to Brian Mitchell, his descendant and college history professor, who spent much of his career studying Dunn, Dunn grew up to be the leader of Black Masonic Lodges in Louisiana.

Nick Weldon, who works for the Historic New Orleans Collection, found some historical documents related to Dunn’s history, including quotes from the New Orleans Times.

In some quotes, local democrats described Dunn, her political opponent, as “the stain of honesty and conscientious observance of official characteristics,” which was “a serious disadvantage in suppressing an accusation against the vice governor.”

“Basically, they’re so fair and conscientious that it’s annoying,” said Weldon.

“He became a big supporter of universal suffrage for men,” the civil rights law and the integration of public schools, said Weldon.

“He did a lot against a lot of pressure and in a rather hostile environment.”

Dunn’s porter was broken off after his sudden death, which shocked the city. According to Splitter News, there have been rumors that the President of the United States, Ulysses S. Grant, considered Dunn his vice-president after his visit to the capital.

Dunn reportedly went to a public dinner in November 1871 and died two days later.

The official cause of death, according to Weldon, was blockage of the brain and lungs, which is technically classified as natural causes.

While four out of seven doctors who examined the lieutenant governor refused to report the official cause of death, the actual cause of death remains a historical mystery, as some believe that he was poisoned by political rivals and his family also refused to autopsy.

Dunn died at the age of 49. “Over 50,000 people came to the funeral. It is the largest in New Orleans history. The composition of the crowd was made up of all facets of the New Orleans Society, black and white. And I always point out that it is probably one of the oldest second lines in New Orleans history. There are jazz bands there, ”said Mitchell.

It is said that an amount of $ 10,000 was used to create a Dunn monument in an act signed by the governor, but Weldon said it was never made and no one knows why it is current.