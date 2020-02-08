Oscar fashion: how designers can win big too | Behind the scenes with Sandy Kenyon

NEW YORK CITY – When Regina King won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress last year, she was not the only winner.

“I was in the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel,” said designer Fernando Garcia. “And everyone was watching on a big screen, and nobody knew who I was, of course. But I was screaming on the screen, ‘It’s my dress!'”

The idea is to be so timeless that the dress will never be dated when the photos are seen in the years to come, says Alex Badia of WWD.

“It was perfect because it will go down in history as a beautiful dress,” he said. “She won fashion. She won an Oscar.”

A year later, Badia speaks of the “Regina King effect” when more and more stars wear white.

“Something that worked for someone, you will see it next year on someone else,” he said.

King’s dress was labeled Oscar de la Renta, where designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim shared the title of Creative Director.

But they also have their own business called Monse.

“Everyone is different,” said Garcia. “And you have to make sure that you take that person’s personality into account in your design.”

But even the creators don’t know who will wear what on Oscar night.

“When they change their minds, it’s normal,” said Kim.

Even if a celebrity is not wearing a designer dress on the red carpet, there is another way to win.

“After the ceremony, the actresses return to their rooms, change and return to the after-party, the Vanity Fair evening,” said Kim.

This is where Brie Larsen wore a Monse design after winning an Oscar four years ago.

“And we had no idea how much attention it would get!” Garcia told me.

