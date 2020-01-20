Oscar Health for payments in B2B healthcare

divide

Payments between insurance companies and their healthcare partners can be stressful for both parties. There are always delays between treatments and compensation, and this delay can put a strain on budgets as healthcare providers have to meet their regular shopping and salary obligations while waiting.

Doctors who are too frustrated with the administrative problems of submitting applications and combating rejections can even opt out of fully adopting insurance plans and prefer to limit the reach of their customers rather than having reimbursement problems.

Insurance companies need to make these processes as quick and convenient as possible to keep and expand their healthcare providers’ partners. PYMNTS recently contacted Brett Lotito, vice president of insurance at Oscar Health, to better understand the challenges that insurers face in providing prompt compensation.

Let data and money flow

Approximately 375,000 individual members are currently enrolled in Oscar Health’s plans, and the company serves 20,000 additional patients through Medicare Advantage and small group insurance. Claims paid to these patients’ care providers can, however, be a problem if data is missing or unclear.

“When it comes to paying for our partner companies, health insurance companies like Oscar face similar challenges as members when it comes to care,” said Lotito. “The underlying health system is broken and the data systems are a little different.”

Insurers assess claims before spending to determine whether medical care treatments are actually required in their contracts and ensure that they have all the data they need about providers. Businesses need to review information about vendors’ systems and ensure that addresses and specifics are correct.

Oscar Health addresses these challenges with a technology-based approach and creates a digital portal that healthcare providers can use to update details and review the types of evidence submitted that they need to justify different treatments. This ensures that providers include all the necessary information in their requests, reducing the likelihood of rejection. You can also use the portal to confirm the services included in the various patient plans. This is helpful to compare the supply options.

The company also tries to automate its reviews to be faster than manual review processes. According to Lotito, Oscar Health automatically decides about 92 percent of applications, compared to just 60 percent three years ago. Thanks to the technology, the insurer was able to reduce the claims processing time to a median of five days.

“We are trying to codify the decisions that (our claims teams) have to make based on the data that controls the workflows they run,” he said. “If we can adequately code, we can use our systems and tools to automate these decisions. In this way we can significantly reduce the average (processing time for claims). ‘

Issue of funds

Oscar Health prefers to receive approved claims from its partners digitally via automated clearing house transactions (ACH) or via The Electronic Remittance Advice (ERA) or 835, an automated electronic funds transfer system commonly used to pay healthcare claims pay.

Digital transfers are fast, inexpensive, and easy to track, and can deliver payments with little delay between issuance and receipt. Healthcare providers often want to know when – or if – they can expect reimbursement. Therefore, solutions with low latency are particularly useful.

“We prefer to make electronic payments so we can keep track of whether payments are going out and providers are receiving them,” said Lotito. “We try to switch as many of our providers to electronic payments as possible because it allows us to provide them with more information about what we paid for, how we paid, why we insured in some way, or why we did something not covered. (Digital payment methods help us do this.) Make sure that we pay claims correctly and compliant in all markets in which we operate. And of course the actors know which decisions we make and why. ‘

Healthcare providers in all markets and categories do not reflect insurers’ requirements for electronic payments, he added. Oscar Health has found that many systems are still geared towards manual payments. Therefore, the company believes that the offers must meet these different requirements.

The healthcare healthcare payments market is complex, and many insurance companies and healthcare providers are striving for more efficient claims processing and easier and faster reimbursements. Much work remains, but stakeholders are already making progress. A willingness to look for technological tools to support fast and flexible payouts can help make B2B health care payments easier for everyone involved.

