Oscar is still hoping for “Parasite” after the SAG Awards have been won

All the favorites of the Oscar actors were formed on Sunday evening during the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but a South Korean black comedy made a big step towards becoming a best image candidate.

“Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho won the top prize – the best ensemble in a film – at the 26th annual SAG Awards, an important stop on the way to the Academy Awards, as these members constitute the academy’s biggest voting block. The film in a foreign language collapsed other favorites such as “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman.”

While the best photo race looks a little more interesting, the acting categories are starting to look like runaways for all big contenders.

“Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix, the best actor for “Joker”, took the time to praise his fellow nominees, including Leonardo DiCaprio (“You’ve been an inspiration for 25 years”), Christian Bale (“Just once suck “)), Adam Driver (” You were devastating in (“Marriage Story”) and you should be here “) and Taron Egerton (” I can’t wait to see what else you do “).

Renee Zellweger won the best actress for “Judy”, “Once Upon a Hollywood” Brad Pitt captured the supporting actor category and Laura Dern received the supporting role for “Wedding Story”.

In the major TV categories, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won two awards – including the best ensemble in a comedy series – and “The Crown” was named a topcast in a drama.

Top female actor in a TV drama went to “The Morning Show” star Jennifer Aniston. In her speech, she called Adam Sandler, who was not nominated for “Uncut Gems”: “Your performance is extraordinary and your magic is real, buddy.”