Oscar Issac to work on new adaptation of “Ex Machina”

Oscar Issac will produce and star in The Great Machine, the latest adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan Ex Machina’s comic book. Issac will play the lead character, Mitchell Hundred.

The comic came out in 2004 and features the world’s only superhero, a civil engineer named Mitchell Hundred. He gains his power, his ability to talk to machines, from a mysterious accident (who doesn’t?) And becomes the mayor of New York after the events of 9/11.

Problems arise when the source of his forces returns. In the days of his hero, Hundred is known as “The Great Machine”, giving the title a new adaptation.

The comic book, however, is not about heroics or government issues. Like many of the classic comics of our time, it uses superheroes to convey much deeper and more serious themes.

It’s a little weird because Oscar Issac has already starred in a movie called Ex Machina. While the film shares a name with the Vaughan comic, the plot is completely different. Ex Machina’s first film is the story of Ava, a clever humanoid robot.

This science fiction thriller, starring Alicia Vikander and Issac’s world war, Domhnall Gleeson, came out in 2014.

The odd coincidence inspired some really hilarious Twitter responses to the news.

Producer: Okay, it’s based on the novel “Ex Machina”, but we call it “The Great Machine” so people don’t get confused with the Oscar Isaac movie “Ex Machina”.

Exec: Smart. Who are you thinking of taking the lead?

Producer: Oscar Isaac.

– Natty Moher (@thenattymoher) January 17, 2020

The adaptation comes from Legendary Entertainment, which recently acquired the rights to Ex Machina comics as part of a deal with author Vaughan. Issac will be joined by Vaughan and Jason Spire as co-producers.

This announcement comes after the enormous success of Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker in which Issac stars as a warrior warrior pilot Poe Dameron.