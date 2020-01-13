Oscar nominations: 2020 breaks records and sees 62 nominees

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – A record 62 women have been nominated for an Oscar, representing a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

It is one of many records broken when the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Monday.

With his ninth director nomination, Martin Scorsese is now the most nominated living director with his nomination “The Irishman”. Only William Wyler has more nominations in the category, with a total of 12.

Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated for her role in “Little Women”, is the second youngest interim candidate four times at the age of 25. At 24, Jennifer Lawrence became the youngest when she was nominated for “Joy” in 2015.

RELATED: Complete List of 2020 Oscar Nominations

John Williams continued to add to his record number of musical nominations with his 47th place. His total of 52 nominations – including five for Original Song – is the highest for any living person, and second behind Walt Disney at 59.

With his 10th nomination, Alan Robert Murray set a record for the Sound Editing category.

There were, however, a few surprises. Awkwafina was about to become the second Asian American to be named best actress after winning the title at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Nine films marked the nominations for the best film and “Joker” led the pack with 11 nominations, including that of Joaquin Phoenix for the best actor. “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” each received 10 nominations.

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place without a host for the second year in a row and will focus on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.