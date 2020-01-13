Oscar nominations 2020: Do you fancy an Oscar?

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.
Actors John Cho and Issa Rae read this year’s nominees live from Los Angeles.
See below for the initial list of nominal numbers.
This year’s award ceremony will be broadcast on February 9th.
Like last year, there will be no host.
BEST PICTURE
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates
Laura Dern
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino
Joe Pesci
Brad Pitt
FOREIGN VOICE FILM
DOCUMENT (SHORT)
DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS
ORIGINAL SONG
ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM
CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-
ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
DIRECTOR
PRODUCT DESIGN
CINEMATOGRAPHY
COSTUME DESIGN
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Little woman”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
SOUND EDITING
“1917”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Joker”
SOUND MIXING
“1917”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Ad Astra”
“Joker”
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“Dcera (daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull”
“Unforgettable”
“Sister”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The window of the neighbors”
“Saria”
“A sister”
ORIGINAL SCORE
“1917”, Thomas Newman
“Joker”, Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Little women,” Alexandre Desplat
“Marriage story,” Randy Newman
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams