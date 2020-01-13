Oscar nominations 2020: Do you fancy an Oscar?

Loading...

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

Actors John Cho and Issa Rae read this year’s nominees live from Los Angeles.

See below for the initial list of nominal numbers.

This year’s award ceremony will be broadcast on February 9th.

Like last year, there will be no host.

BEST PICTURE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

FOREIGN VOICE FILM

DOCUMENT (SHORT)

DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS

ORIGINAL SONG

ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

DIRECTOR

PRODUCT DESIGN

CINEMATOGRAPHY

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Little woman”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

SOUND EDITING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Joker”

SOUND MIXING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917”, Thomas Newman

“Joker”, Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams