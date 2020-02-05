Oscar nominations for best actor on the roles that led to their nomination | Behind the scenes with Sandy Kenyon

NEW YORK – Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for an Oscar in the main actor category.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​nominated for the fourth time, but has never won an Oscar. He was previously nominated for “Walk the Line” in 2005 and “The Master” in 2012, supporting actor for “Gladiator” in 2000.

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar for his work in “The Revenant” in 2016. This is his 7th nomination.

This is the second year in a row that Adam Driver has been shortlisted for an award. He is nominated to play Charlie in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story.

Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce are nominated for the first time.

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon spoke to each of the actors about what made their roles exceptional this year.

