Oscar nominations: Richard Roeper says Brad Pitt is the best of a star category and too many ‘Two Popes’

And the nomination for arguably the most star-laden category in recent Academy Awards history goes to:

Best supporting role, with nominees Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (both for “The Irishman”) and “Brad Pitt (” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood ‘).

Pitt is the only one of those modern icons that has not won at least one acting Oscar. He is also the favorite in the category – and his bright, funny, deadpan version in “OUTIH” happens to be the merit. On the other hand, one can easily make an argument for Hanks, Pacino or Pesci to score another trophy.

You know that a category contains an embarrassment of resources if Sir Anthony Hopkins is a clear distance shot.

In other news, Scarlett Johansson’s twin knot (lead actress for ‘Marriage Story’, supporting actress for ‘Jojo Rabbit’) marks the first double nomination since Cate Blanchett in 2007 and only the 12th time in Oscar’s history. (It is also the first time that Johansson has been nominated.)

Issa Rae and John Cho unveiled the nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards during the traditional underwhelming, low-key, early morning (7.18 am Chicago time launch) non-ceremony of a ceremony. Rae and Cho dealt with the obligatory, uncomfortable teasing between the lectures, with an applause from unseen spectators who accompanied their staccato recitations.

(In one of these decades, the Academy might take my suggestion that they produce a fun, prime-time nominations special.)

Although the Oscars have moved up this year in an effort to avoid tiredness of the awards season, the favorites in the main categories are already well established and there weren’t really shocking, out of the blue nominees – although I do argue with some of the safer choices .

In the supporting actors category, I would go with Jamie Foxx for ‘Just Mercy’ over Hopkins. Otherwise no complaints.

Regarding the somewhat surprising omission of Jennifer Lopez (‘Hustlers’) from the list of supporting actresses – I enjoyed Lopez in her best piece of acting since ‘Out of Sight’, I applaud the Academy for presenting five superior performances, from the aforementioned Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit” to the heartbreakingly effective work of Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell” to the fine acting of Florence Pugh in “Little Women” to Margot Robbie in “Bombshell” to the early favorite Laura Dern for ” Marriage Story “.

Regarding lead actress, Renee Zellweger is the right choice to win for “Judy”. The Academy loves showbiz biopics, and favors the kind of exaggerated, imitation-where-work that Zellweger delivers as Judy Garland in a mediocre vehicle. Her work was nowhere near my list of the five best lead actress performances of 2019.

I was happy that Cynthia Erivo was honored for “Harriet,” but I wish the voters had the vision to recognize Awkwafina’s work in “The Farewell” – which also deserved to be nominated for the best photo. Lupita Nyong’o and her breathtakingly great performance in ‘Us’ also come to mind.

The Academy’s love for “The Two Popes” (which I did not share) spread to the best actor category, with Jonathan Pryce winning a nomination, along with Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Leonardo DiCaprio (” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ‘), Adam Driver (‘ Marriage Story ‘) and Joaquin Phoenix, who will certainly win for his spooky great performance as’ Joker’.

I love Jonathan Pryce, but Adam Sandler’s scorching performance in the unjustly overlooked ‘Uncut Gems’ is much more resonant.

A total of nine films were nominated for the best photo, and although I would have liked “The Farewell” or super-long recordings such as “Booksmart” or “Fast Color” or “Waves”, I nevertheless received positive reviews for all honored entries.

We can immediately divide the nominees into three brackets.

‘Ford v. Ferrari’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Joker’ and ‘Little Women’ fall under the umbrella ‘the nomination itself is the reward’.

“Parasite” – the best choice to win for international feature film – could be the upset winner.

And one can put strong arguments for “1917”, “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story” or “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as the most serious contenders.

If I make a guess, I would go with …

Good. Let’s keep that discussion for another day in the near future.