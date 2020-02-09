Oscar predictions: Pennsylvania mathematician creates method for guessing Oscar winners

The biggest Hollywood party is here, and if you have a small, informal Oscar pool, you might want to grab a book by a writer from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a movie buff, and a math enthusiast.

Ben Zauzmer devised a method to predict the big winners. He calls it Oscarmetrics: The Math Behind The Biggest Night in Hollywood.

“During my Oscar prediction, 77% of the time, the favorite wins,” said Zauzmer.

It starts with the statistics: who has won what so far this season of awards – say, at the Golden Globes – and the various guild awards

If there are several candidates, the probabilities increase.

Still in his equation?

“The Rotten Tomatoes scores,” he says. “I also found in my book that if you’ve been nominated a lot, but haven’t won, it gives you a 5% boost.”

The 27-year-old graduate from Upper Dublin High School is now a baseball analyst for the L.A. Dodgers. He created Oscarmetrics while a student at Harvard University.

“I was a freshman at university and I’m a math guy and a big movie fan.”

And he does his research. He returns to Dresher each year for the annual family Oscar marathon.

“We gather and watch all of the best film nominees every year,” said Zauzmer.

This year, he says that some prices are pretty much a lock.

“The calculation of the best actor is very confident that Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker’ is the favorite,” he said.

“Best actress? Another person who dominated the awards season – Renee Zellweger in” Judy “.

So what is his prediction for the best film?

“‘1917’, but that is far from being a guarantee,” he explains.

“Sometimes events with smaller probabilities happen. This is what we call” upheavals “and that’s why the Oscars are so much fun!”

Ben tweets all of his predictions via his @BensOscarMath account. He will also broadcast tweets during the Oscars.

When asked if he was putting his money where his math is?

“No,” he said. “I never bet on the Oscars and I never will. It’s just for fun.”

