Oscar Red Carpet: Janelle Monae’s Ralph Lauren hooded dress took 600 hours to make, covered with 170,000 crystals

LOS ANGELES – Janelle Monae shone at the 2020 Oscars. Literally.

The singer / actress wore a custom Ralph Lauren dress adorned with 170,000 Swarovski crystals on the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The silver dress, with long sleeves and a buzzworthy hood, required over 600 hours of expert hand embroidery.

“She always brings such drama to the carpet in such an elegant way”, E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi said with Monae’s gaze. Monae, with Eilish and Billy Porter (in a gold feather top and an orange ball skirt), shows that trends are not everything. The tendency was to be yourself. “

The homeless ceremony opened with a daring and catchy performance by Monae, kicking off the show with “A beautiful day in the neighborhood” and weaving new relevant lyrics in her own song “Come Alive” , with the help of multifaceted Billy. Carry.

“I am so proud to be here as a black queer artist telling stories,” said Monae. “Happy Black History Month.”

