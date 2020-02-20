[Oscar successful movie ‘Parasite’ will come to Nickelodeon Theatre]

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you have not however found this year’s Academy Award winner for greatest photograph, ‘Parasite’, now is your chance to see what all the communicate is about.

The Nickelodeon will show the 4-time academy award successful movie now as a result of February 27th.

The film racked up on awards Oscar night, with the motion picture nabbing awards in 4 distinct categories such as one particular for Intercontinental Function Film, Authentic Screenplay, Greatest Director and Most effective Photo.

For extra info about the days and occasions you can capture the film simply click on the link presented below

And that is not all! The Nick is also giving you a probability to check out unique viewings of the constrained produced black and white variation, click on in this article