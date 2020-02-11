Oscar wins for “Parasite” ignite inspiration among Koreatown residents, Asian filmmakers around the world

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The South Korean film “Parasite” winning the Oscar for Best Picture was a twist to the plot that the world didn’t see coming.

In the Koreatown district of Los Angeles, the celebrations have just started.

“It was like when your team won the Super Bowl and it was an outsider. It was incredible,” said Korean-American filmmaker Jon Maxwell.

Some say that the film is an inspiration to shoot for the stars.

“We have to dream higher,” said Emily Nahm, a working mom.

News of the four Oscars – including the making for Bong Joon-Ho, best international film and best original screenplay – set Hollywood social media on fire in Asian communities around the world.

“Obviously this is going to be a good inspiration and a good model,” said Koreatown lawyer Daniel Lee.

Thousands of people laughed at a tweet about rising expectations.

“… tomorrow our mothers will have another standard by which we will be measured. #WhyDontYouHaveAnOscar,” Korean-American actor Paul Bae wrote on Twitter.

But Lee was only half laughing.

“I wouldn’t mind saying to my own kids” admire him, “” said Lee.

Maxwell said that the film, which focuses on the savage influence of income equality on two families, opened his eyes to personal stories that he could have told but rejected because he did not think that the public would care.

“Lots of insecurity about” Is it going to sell? “If it’s authentic, it will sell. It opened an obstacle in my mind,” said Maxwell, who is about to release the short film “Penrose Avenue”.

Joon-Ho had raised doubts about the understanding by the American public of the messages of the subtitled film. The four Oscar statues are proof of his skills.

“It goes seamlessly from comedy to horror to drama. You know that laughter is laughter, no matter what language you speak,” said Maxwell.

