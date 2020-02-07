Oscars 2020: 9 Elsas from around the world will perform with Idina Menzel, Aurora

LOS ANGELES – We can’t let that go … Idina Menzel will be joined by nine Elsas from around the world this Sunday at the Oscars, the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences announced on Friday.

They will perform, the best nominee for the original song “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2” with the Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, which depicts the siren that Esa hears throughout the film.

The Official Academy tweeted: “Elsa’s voices from # Frozen2 from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand will join @ idinamenzel and @AURORAmusic on stage for an unforgettable performance of “Into the Unknown” at #Oscars. “

The nine Elsas who join Menzel are Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg from Denmark, Willemijn Verkaik from Germany, Takako Matsu from Japan, Carmen Garcia Saenz from Latin America, Lisa Stokke from Norway, Kasia Laska from Poland, Anna Buturlina from Russia, Gisela d ‘Spain and Gamis Wichayanee from Thailand.

In addition to traveling “Into the Unknown”, Oscar viewers can expect performances from finalists for the original song Elton John for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, Cynthia Ervio for “Stand Up”, Randy Newman for “I Can’t Let” You Throw Yourself Away “and Chrissy Metz for” I’m Standing with You “.

Join the red carpet on Sunday, February 9 at the Oscars on ABC.

